IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jeffries calls on GOP to 'end the chaos' amid vote to oust McCarthy

    00:51

  • Trump appears in court for day 2 of New York civil fraud trial

    02:32

  • Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to gun charges

    03:19

  • Hunter Biden in court for arraignment on gun charges

    01:56
  • Now Playing

    McCarthy on vote to remove him as speaker: 'I just don't give up'

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Gaetz files motion to oust Speaker McCarthy

    09:15

  • Jan. 6 rioter who urged mob to take officers' guns took secret plea deal

    02:14

  • Democrats unsure if they would bail out McCarthy amid speakership challenge

    02:40

  • Trump criticizes judge overseeing New York civil fraud trial

    03:49

  • Rep. Gaetz continues to tease he will file a motion to oust Speaker McCarthy

    02:03

  • 'This isn't personal': Gaetz threatens to oust Speaker McCarthy

    01:44

  • Justice Thomas recuses himself from John Eastman's appeal of Jan. 6 case

    02:33

  • Trump lashes out against Letitia James moments before trial begins

    04:18

  • Congress avoids government shutdown with 45-day funding bill

    06:35

  • Biden applauds passage of bipartisan CR funding bill

    01:41

  • Senate passes stopgap funding bill to keep government open

    02:58

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries touts passage of 45-day stopgap measure

    04:14

  • McCarthy speaks after House passes funding bill to keep the government open

    04:46

  • House passes 45-day measure to keep government open

    02:18

  • Rep. Jamal Bowman allegedly pulls fire alarm in House building

    03:40

msnbc

McCarthy on vote to remove him as speaker: 'I just don't give up'

02:31

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke to reporters about the decision to move forward with Rep. Gaetz's, R-Fla., motion to vacate against him and how confident he is about keeping the speakership.Oct. 3, 2023

  • Jeffries calls on GOP to 'end the chaos' amid vote to oust McCarthy

    00:51

  • Trump appears in court for day 2 of New York civil fraud trial

    02:32

  • Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to gun charges

    03:19

  • Hunter Biden in court for arraignment on gun charges

    01:56
  • Now Playing

    McCarthy on vote to remove him as speaker: 'I just don't give up'

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Gaetz files motion to oust Speaker McCarthy

    09:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All