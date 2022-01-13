McCarthy claims Democrats 'played politics' with Jan. 6 committee requests
02:12
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was questioned about his decision to refuse to cooperate with the January 6 select committee's request for information after suggesting a year ago he would be open to sharing information.Jan. 13, 2022
