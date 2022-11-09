IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    McCarthy announces bid for House speaker

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Huma Abedin: Everything has now changed for Biden

    09:00

  • Rep. Kinzinger: ‘If you're Kevin McCarthy right now, you're in a really bad place’

    04:13

  • Walker and Warnock Headed to Runoff in Georgia Senate Race

    05:12

  • Sen. Bennet: We saw a rejection of Trump and of chaos

    05:53

  • NBC News projects Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson wins re-election

    02:44

  • Symone Sanders: People need to give Stacey Abrams her flowers 

    02:29

  • Joe: You can't overstate how historic last night's win was

    03:02

  • Democracy, constitutional rights mattered more than pocketbook issues

    10:53

  • Trump is in the rearview mirror, says Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor

    02:02

  • Joe: The better political athlete didn't win in Ohio

    03:08

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down the battle for the Senate

    07:27

  • Dobbs, deniers and Donald lift Democrats in midterms

    10:32

  • Michigan Gov. Whitmer celebrates re-election

    01:39

  • Kemp mocks his ‘political death’ in victory speech

    05:23

  • Fetterman celebrates Pennsylvania Senate win

    03:49

  • ‘Tenacious, focused, unstoppable’: Fetterman praised for performance after stroke

    08:17

  • Abortion rights, MAGA appear to break rules for midterm outcomes

    04:37

  • Democratic showing could mean new 'rules of politics': Kornacki

    05:46

  • 'A woman's right to choose won': Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro gives victory speech

    01:50

msnbc

McCarthy announces bid for House speaker

02:06

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announced he would be running for speaker of the House and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., also announced plans to run for majority leader. NBC News has not yet projected which party will control the House of Representatives. NBC's Garrett Haake reports.Nov. 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    McCarthy announces bid for House speaker

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Huma Abedin: Everything has now changed for Biden

    09:00

  • Rep. Kinzinger: ‘If you're Kevin McCarthy right now, you're in a really bad place’

    04:13

  • Walker and Warnock Headed to Runoff in Georgia Senate Race

    05:12

  • Sen. Bennet: We saw a rejection of Trump and of chaos

    05:53

  • NBC News projects Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson wins re-election

    02:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All