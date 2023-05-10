Mayorkas urges Congress to fix ‘broken’ immigration system amid Title 42's end

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas outlined actions to mitigate an expected surge of migrants at the southern border ahead of the expiration of the Covid-era Title 42 policy. Mayorkas also called on Congress to fix the “broken” immigration system with new reforms.May 10, 2023

