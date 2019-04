Mayor of Poway: 1 dead in California synagogue shooting, believes hate crime 07:10 copied!

One person is dead in the California synagogue shooting, and a rabbi was shot in the hand, the Mayor of Poway Steve Vaus said on MSNBC. The Mayor also said members of the congregation engaged the gunman to prevent further violence. "I can tell you that it was a hate crime, and that will not stand. This community will come together," he said.

