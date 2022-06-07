IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mathew McConaughey on gun reform: 'We are in a window of opportunity'

21:59

Matthew McConaughey made an appearance at the White House briefing to remember victims of the Robb Elementary school mass shooting and pushed lawmakers to pass stricter legislation on gun ownership. The actor and Uvalde, Texas native said regulations on responsible gun ownership would be "a step forward for a civil society and the 2nd Amendment."June 7, 2022

