IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Members of Congress respond to Russian attack on Ukraine

    02:58
  • Now Playing

    Markets impacted by Russian military action in Ukraine

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    ‘We stand united’ European Union speaks out against Putin, vows assistance to Ukraine

    01:45

  • Bombing in Podolsk kills at least 6, wounds at least 7

    03:38

  • Watch: Video shows tanks from Belarus crossing into Ukraine

    05:30

  • Ukraine declares martial law in response to Russia attack

    04:13

  • Biden to impose 'severe sanctions' on Russia at meeting with G7 leaders

    02:55

  • Listen: Sirens sound in Ukraine capital as Russia launches military action

    02:10

  • Biden, Zelenskyy speak after reports of Russia military operation in Ukraine

    03:15

  • People in Kyiv 'absolutely terrified' as Ukrainian capital appears under attack

    05:40

  • 'This capitol is now under attack': New explosions heard in Kyiv

    05:47

  • They speak in Russian, they have family in Russia — and they'd fight and die for Ukraine

    03:53

  • 'You declared war': Ukraine ambassador confronts Russia's representative at U.N.

    11:54

  • McFaul: Attacks on Kyiv may be 'turning point' for Putin's plan to rebuild Russian empire

    02:46

  • As people of Kyiv wake up to 'sound of booms' in distance, warning sirens in city quiet

    07:04

  • Biden condemns Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' on Ukraine

    01:28

  • Blasts heard in Ukrainian capital city Kyiv after Putin announces military operation

    02:20

  • 'The people of Ukraine are counting on us' U.N. Security Council holds emergency meeting

    08:17

  • Russia expected to split Ukraine in initial military campaign

    07:38

  • Amb. McFaul: Right-wing Trump loyalists praising Putin make America look weak--not Biden

    11:48

msnbc

Markets impacted by Russian military action in Ukraine

05:17

CNBC’s Rosanna Lockwood reports that the ruble has fallen to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar on record and looks at other financial impacts, including oil prices, of the Russian attack on Ukraine. Feb. 24, 2022

  • Members of Congress respond to Russian attack on Ukraine

    02:58
  • Now Playing

    Markets impacted by Russian military action in Ukraine

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    ‘We stand united’ European Union speaks out against Putin, vows assistance to Ukraine

    01:45

  • Bombing in Podolsk kills at least 6, wounds at least 7

    03:38

  • Watch: Video shows tanks from Belarus crossing into Ukraine

    05:30

  • Ukraine declares martial law in response to Russia attack

    04:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All