IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Trump charged over hush money payments to three people

  • Now Playing

    Bragg: We won’t ‘normalize serious criminal conduct’

    06:16
  • UP NEXT

    'He's frustrated, he's upset': Trump attorneys respond to indictment

    03:30

  • Trump exits New York court following arraignment

    00:42

  • Courtroom reporter describes Trump's demeanor during arraignment

    04:10

  • Trump pleads not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records

    02:21

  • Photos show Trump in courtroom for arraignment

    03:29

  • Trump enters courtroom for arraignment

    01:58

  • Trump waves before entering New York City courthouse for arraignment

    02:18

  • Donell Harvin: ‘Individuals coalescing online,’ not pro-Trump crowds in NY, pose greatest risk

    03:15

  • Trump heads to New York City courthouse for arraignment

    03:42

  • Kasich: Trump supporters’ exhaustion like 'water in a boat' may begin to ‘overflow’ and ‘sink him’

    08:06

  • Who is the judge presiding over Trump’s N.Y. criminal case?

    02:23

  • Protesters gather in New York City ahead of Trump arraignment

    02:15

  • Rev. Al: People underestimate the impact this has on Trump

    01:40

  • Heilemann: Nothing relevant or historic about Trump’s movements on Monday

    05:26

  • How Trump's arraignment day is set to unfold

    02:25

  • Trump makes show of embracing arrest as his lawyers fight to hide arraignment from press

    01:44

  • Judge in Trump case has familiarity with criminality surrounding Trump

    02:11

  • Trump's calls for protest over his indictment go mostly unanswered (so far)

    07:32

  • Trump returns to New York, expected in court tomorrow

    02:11

msnbc

Bragg: We won’t ‘normalize serious criminal conduct’

06:16

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg detailed the 34 felony charges against former President Donald Trump. “The defendant repeatedly made false statements on New York business records,” said Bragg. April 4, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Bragg: We won’t ‘normalize serious criminal conduct’

    06:16
  • UP NEXT

    'He's frustrated, he's upset': Trump attorneys respond to indictment

    03:30

  • Trump exits New York court following arraignment

    00:42

  • Courtroom reporter describes Trump's demeanor during arraignment

    04:10

  • Trump pleads not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records

    02:21

  • Photos show Trump in courtroom for arraignment

    03:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All