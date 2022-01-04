IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Manchin has had 'no conversations' on Build Back Better since announcing opposition

    01:21
  • UP NEXT

    Democrats warn of threat to Democracy

    05:33

  • Activist claims DeSantis ‘decided to just sit back, do nothing’ as Covid surged in Florida

    07:23

  • 'This is it': Swalwell warns 2022 could be last election if GOP wins majority

    06:37

  • Smashmouth politics: Dems prep to dismantle McConnell obstruction

    04:31

  • Trump family tension: Ivanka, Don Jr. hit with subpoenas

    09:18

  • Jennifer Palmieri: Biden's State of the Union is 'where my focus would be'

    05:13

  • CDC to clarify new Covid isolation guidelines as confusion grows

    01:15

  • Rep. Lieu: 'House will pass what the Senate passes' on Build Back Better

    05:16

  • Politics expert asks: Will Democratic leaders really listen to voters in 2022?

    10:15

  • The GOP PA Senate Primary is already bonkers

    04:03

  • Schumer floats new plan to end McConnell obstruction 

    09:49

  • Biden to have call with Putin tomorrow

    02:36

  • Rep. Swalwell: GOP has chosen ‘violence over voting’

    03:05

  • Gov. Hutchinson: ‘Applaud’ Biden for 'depoliticizing' Covid response efforts

    05:16

  • 'We have to be strong': Rep. Crow discusses talks between U.S. and Russia over Ukraine

    03:46

  • Michael Eric Dyson: American democracy is only as good as we are willing to fight for it

    08:52

  • Obama health advisor on CDC’s new shorter isolation period

    10:11

  • 'We're prepared': Biden speaks with governors about Covid response efforts

    02:48

  • Kamala Harris responds to recent scrutiny: ‘I don’t believe I’m being set up to fail’

    05:05

msnbc

Manchin has had 'no conversations' on Build Back Better since announcing opposition

01:21

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., told reporters that he has had "no conversations" over moving forward with Build Back Better negotiations since he released a statement that he would oppose the legislation.Jan. 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Manchin has had 'no conversations' on Build Back Better since announcing opposition

    01:21
  • UP NEXT

    Democrats warn of threat to Democracy

    05:33

  • Activist claims DeSantis ‘decided to just sit back, do nothing’ as Covid surged in Florida

    07:23

  • 'This is it': Swalwell warns 2022 could be last election if GOP wins majority

    06:37

  • Smashmouth politics: Dems prep to dismantle McConnell obstruction

    04:31

  • Trump family tension: Ivanka, Don Jr. hit with subpoenas

    09:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All