Manchin has had 'no conversations' on Build Back Better since announcing opposition
01:21
Share this -
copied
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., told reporters that he has had "no conversations" over moving forward with Build Back Better negotiations since he released a statement that he would oppose the legislation.Jan. 4, 2022
Now Playing
Manchin has had 'no conversations' on Build Back Better since announcing opposition
01:21
UP NEXT
Democrats warn of threat to Democracy
05:33
Activist claims DeSantis ‘decided to just sit back, do nothing’ as Covid surged in Florida
07:23
'This is it': Swalwell warns 2022 could be last election if GOP wins majority
06:37
Smashmouth politics: Dems prep to dismantle McConnell obstruction
04:31
Trump family tension: Ivanka, Don Jr. hit with subpoenas