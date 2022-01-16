Man holding multiple in Colleyville synagogue dead, hostages released safely

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Man holding multiple in Colleyville synagogue dead, hostages released safely08:56
Officials say the man holding multiple people hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, is dead. Officials also reported all the hostages were released safely and uninjuredJan. 16, 2022
