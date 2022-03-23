Madeleine Albright, former secretary of state, dies at 84

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'You get a little bit out of hand': Durbin clashes with Cruz over Judge Jackson questioning01:52
Now Playing
Madeleine Albright, former secretary of state, dies at 8403:59
UP NEXT
State Department declares Russians have committed war crimes in Ukraine03:45
Sen. Graham says he hopes child porn offenders get enhanced sentence in direct address02:32
Durbin: Some questions to Judge Jackson 'showcase talking points for the November election'03:29
McCaskill: GOP questioning of Judge Jackson a 'whack-a-mole game of hypocrisy'05:22
Historic: Jackson sails through Ted Cruz's 'baby talk' & Graham's walk-out10:29
Judge Jackson breaks down differences between trial, appellate court judge duties04:37
Cruz discusses critical race theory while questioning Judge Jackson03:14
Sen. Cornyn questions Jackson calling Rumsfeld, Bush 'war criminals' in legal filing01:21
What Lindsey Graham got wrong — and right — during his Guantanamo Bay rant03:57
Sen. Graham questions Jackson on time representing Guantanamo Bay detainees02:11
Graham questions Judge Jackson: 'How important is your faith to you?'02:30
Jackson addresses claims on being 'soft on crime', anti-law enforcement03:08
Judge Jackson: 'My record demonstrates my impartiality'01:42
Grassley asks if Judge Jackson would support televised Supreme Court hearings00:49
'Nothing could be further from the truth': Jackson slams accusations on child porn case sentences06:04
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: Guantanamo Bay detainees were 'entitled to representation'05:52
Judge Jackson says she should not weigh in on 'political issues' such as court packing02:06
'Historic': Dems Eye Victory As SCOTUS Hearings Begin for First Black Woman Nominee11:15
Madeleine Albright, former secretary of state, dies at 8403:59
Madeleine Albright, the first female secretary of state, has died at the age of 84. NBC's Andrea Mitchell reports.March 23, 2022
'You get a little bit out of hand': Durbin clashes with Cruz over Judge Jackson questioning01:52
Now Playing
Madeleine Albright, former secretary of state, dies at 8403:59
UP NEXT
State Department declares Russians have committed war crimes in Ukraine03:45
Sen. Graham says he hopes child porn offenders get enhanced sentence in direct address02:32
Durbin: Some questions to Judge Jackson 'showcase talking points for the November election'03:29
McCaskill: GOP questioning of Judge Jackson a 'whack-a-mole game of hypocrisy'05:22