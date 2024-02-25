IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Maddow: Haley has a “big new line” to condemn Trump “for his corruption”
Feb. 25, 202403:55
Maddow: Haley has a "big new line" to condemn Trump "for his corruption"

03:55

After Nikki Haley lost to Donald Trump in the South Carolina GOP primary, Rachel Maddow and the MSNBC panel give their final thoughts on what’s ahead as Haley vows to stay in the race.Feb. 25, 2024

