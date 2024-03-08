IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Maddow calls out glaring contradiction in Katie Britt’s GOP response
March 8, 202403:13
Rachel Maddow reacts to Sen. Katie Britt’s comments about the border during her Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union. “She was one of the Senators who was involved in the negotiations to create a border bill. She helped create the bill. And then voted against it when Trump called on Republicans to pull the plug on the bill that they themselves negotiated,” Maddow explains.March 8, 2024

