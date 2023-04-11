Louisville shooter bought weapon legally, officials say

‘This is about life and death’: Louisville mayor makes plea for gun control measures07:25
- Now Playing
Louisville shooter bought weapon legally, officials say01:28
- UP NEXT
Louisville shooter bought weapon legally, officials say01:28
Chicago will host 2024 Democratic National Convention00:41
'It doesn't have to be this way': Governor pushes back against gun violence10:33
Spurs coach calls out lawmakers for inaction on gun reform02:11
Joe: We'll look back on this time of gun extremism and wonder why we didn't act sooner12:16
Trump's favorability collapses in new polling06:32
Louisville gunman kills at least 5 and injures others in bank shooting, police say03:05
Police identify gunman, victims in Louisville shooting04:48
How young voters are proving crucial in an 'off-off year'11:13
David Ignatius: Biden needs to articulate his goals with Russia, China more clearly03:12
Polarization, shifting boundaries have cut swing seats in half: report05:47
Kentucky Gov. Beshear lost ‘a very close friend’ in Louisville shooting02:56
Shooting at Louisville bank leaves multiple people dead, shooter killed01:12
Louisville shooting investigated as a workplace violence incident01:01
Texas man convicted of killing protester at 2020 BLM rally could be pardoned02:22
Classified U.S. military documents 'leaked' online02:29
45 percent of girls who use TikTok say they feel 'addicted' to it: Report06:11
Former Manhattan Assistant DA: 'A very, very solid case' against Trump04:05
‘This is about life and death’: Louisville mayor makes plea for gun control measures07:25
- Now Playing
Louisville shooter bought weapon legally, officials say01:28
- UP NEXT
Louisville shooter bought weapon legally, officials say01:28
Chicago will host 2024 Democratic National Convention00:41
'It doesn't have to be this way': Governor pushes back against gun violence10:33
Spurs coach calls out lawmakers for inaction on gun reform02:11
Play All