Louisiana Republicans classify abortion pills as dangerous substances
May 25, 202407:24
msnbc

Louisiana Republicans classify abortion pills as dangerous substances

07:24

Louisiana Republicans extended the religious effort to control women's reproductive health by classifying mifepristone and misoprostol, the drugs used in medication abortions, as dangerous substances. Amanda Zurawski, who is suing the state of Texas after she nearly died because she was denied a medically necessary abortion, talks with Alex Wagner about the ongoing threat to women's reproductive health rights in red states.May 25, 2024

