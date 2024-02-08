IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LISTEN LIVE: Special MSNBC coverage of the Supreme Court arguments over Trump's removal from the Colorado ballot

  • UP NEXT

    Ari Melber: It is unlikely SCOTUS will make new precedent in ballot eligibility case

    05:50

  • Steve Rattner: Biden leads Trump in fundraising, legal fees drain Trump campaign

    06:06

  • GOP senator says he knows more about southern border than border chief

    01:55

  • Judge Luttig: The most historic constitutional and political case in all of American history

    06:48

  • Barbara McQuade: Listen to the questions during SCOTUS hearing today

    08:11

  • Supreme Court to hear Colorado ballot case today

    05:30

  • 'Shocking': Hillary Clinton surprised at ease of GOP capitulation to 'puppeteer' Trump

    05:52

  • The remedy is in the states: Clinton envisions middle ground on booting Trump from ballot

    09:37

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump is not stupid enough to believe everything Donald Trump says

    12:42

  • 'Epitome of craziness': Sen. Tester torches GOP who stopped border deal for Trump

    07:17

  • 'He is a useful idiot': Hillary Clinton scorns Tucker Carlson over Putin interview

    04:23

  • ‘Insurrectionists do not deserve the presidency’: CO sec. of state on Trump and Supreme Court case

    05:05

  • ‘Nobody has a right to run for office’: Fmr. GOP governor says Trump is not eligible to win

    06:00

  • ‘Laughable’: AOC blasts GOP’s ‘craven’ bid to impeach DHS Secretary

    07:57

  • ‘Fact-finding on whether Trump engaged in insurrection is done’: Legal expert on Supreme Court case

    08:33

  • Can MAGA crush High Court? Pressure on Chief Justice Roberts in Trump coup cases

    07:13

  • Will ‘loser’ Trump lose again? SCOTUS eyes two Trump coup cases

    10:28

  • Trump throws top GOP ally Ronna McDaniel under the bus

    06:02

  • 'Hit 'Em Where It Hurts' urges Dems to go on the attack against Republicans

    09:38

Live Video

Live / LISTEN: Supreme Court hears arguments over Trump's removal from Colorado ballot

Listen to live audio of the Supreme Court's oral arguments over former President Donald Trump's removal from the Colorado primary ballot in 2024.Feb. 8, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    Ari Melber: It is unlikely SCOTUS will make new precedent in ballot eligibility case

    05:50

  • Steve Rattner: Biden leads Trump in fundraising, legal fees drain Trump campaign

    06:06

  • GOP senator says he knows more about southern border than border chief

    01:55

  • Judge Luttig: The most historic constitutional and political case in all of American history

    06:48

  • Barbara McQuade: Listen to the questions during SCOTUS hearing today

    08:11

  • Supreme Court to hear Colorado ballot case today

    05:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All