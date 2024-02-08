- UP NEXT
Ari Melber: It is unlikely SCOTUS will make new precedent in ballot eligibility case05:50
Steve Rattner: Biden leads Trump in fundraising, legal fees drain Trump campaign06:06
GOP senator says he knows more about southern border than border chief01:55
Judge Luttig: The most historic constitutional and political case in all of American history06:48
Barbara McQuade: Listen to the questions during SCOTUS hearing today08:11
Supreme Court to hear Colorado ballot case today05:30
'Shocking': Hillary Clinton surprised at ease of GOP capitulation to 'puppeteer' Trump05:52
The remedy is in the states: Clinton envisions middle ground on booting Trump from ballot09:37
Lawrence: Donald Trump is not stupid enough to believe everything Donald Trump says12:42
'Epitome of craziness': Sen. Tester torches GOP who stopped border deal for Trump07:17
'He is a useful idiot': Hillary Clinton scorns Tucker Carlson over Putin interview04:23
‘Insurrectionists do not deserve the presidency’: CO sec. of state on Trump and Supreme Court case05:05
‘Nobody has a right to run for office’: Fmr. GOP governor says Trump is not eligible to win06:00
‘Laughable’: AOC blasts GOP’s ‘craven’ bid to impeach DHS Secretary07:57
‘Fact-finding on whether Trump engaged in insurrection is done’: Legal expert on Supreme Court case08:33
Can MAGA crush High Court? Pressure on Chief Justice Roberts in Trump coup cases07:13
Will ‘loser’ Trump lose again? SCOTUS eyes two Trump coup cases10:28
Trump throws top GOP ally Ronna McDaniel under the bus06:02
'Hit 'Em Where It Hurts' urges Dems to go on the attack against Republicans09:38
- UP NEXT
Ari Melber: It is unlikely SCOTUS will make new precedent in ballot eligibility case05:50
Steve Rattner: Biden leads Trump in fundraising, legal fees drain Trump campaign06:06
GOP senator says he knows more about southern border than border chief01:55
Judge Luttig: The most historic constitutional and political case in all of American history06:48
Barbara McQuade: Listen to the questions during SCOTUS hearing today08:11
Supreme Court to hear Colorado ballot case today05:30
Play All