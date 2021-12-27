Lawyers for men charged with plotting to kidnap Gov. Whitmer ask judge to dismiss indictment

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawyers for men charged with plotting to kidnap Gov. Whitmer ask judge to dismiss indictment03:28
Lawyers for five men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have asked a judge to throw out their indictment arguing that investigators entrapped their clients.Dec. 27, 2021
