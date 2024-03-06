IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Lawrence: The simple reason Democrats disappoint voters faster than Republicans
Lawrence: The simple reason Democrats disappoint voters faster than Republicans

02:30

Lawrence O'Donnell and Rachel Maddow discuss a major difference between Democrats and Republicans in office: How much they try to do.They also discuss how Democrats could attempt to navigate the "unique problem" this creates. March 6, 2024

