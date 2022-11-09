IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    NBC News projects Michigan's proposition to protect abortion access will pass

    02:08

  • 'A woman's right to choose won': Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro gives victory speech

    01:50

  • J.D. Vance promises to 'make the lives of the people of Ohio better'

    00:50

  • Sen. Graham says midterms ‘definitely not a Republican wave’

    04:14

  • Gov. Abbott: First thing Monica De La Cruz will do is fire Nancy Pelosi

    01:39

  • What Latino voters' impact on Florida tells us about future elections

    01:48

  • Dem. Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor’s race

    02:41

  • Exit poll shows Biden 2024 run unpopular

    03:17

  • 'We made history': Maura Healy wins in Mass., will be first lesbian governor

    01:25

  • 'The honor of a lifetime': Sarah Huckabee Sanders becomes first woman governor of Arkansas

    01:39

  • N.H. Gov. Sununu wins re-election, expects ‘positive red wave’ across U.S.

    02:32

  • Florida Sen. Rubio describes the 'American story' during victory speech

    03:02

  • 'We chose law and order': Florida Gov. DeSantis speaks after winning re-election

    01:32

  • NBC News projects Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis wins re-election

    01:51

  • Chuck Todd: Ticket skippers could be ‘the story of tonight’ in Georgia

    02:46

  • 36 critical governor’s seats up for election

    01:52

  • Democrats, Republicans battling for key Senate seats

    01:52

  • NBC News projects Republican Gov. Mike DeWine wins re-election in Ohio

    03:01

  • FBI says no significant problems with election threats so far

    02:21

  • House of Representatives control up for grabs

    02:14

msnbc

Lawrence: Pennsylvania could have lost democracy. Instead, Shapiro won.

02:00

In the Pennsylvania governor race, Democrat Josh Shapiro is the projected winner over Republican Doug Mastriano, according to NBC News. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O’Donnell, Nicolle Wallace, and Joy Reid comment on how Shapiro’s projected win could help Democrat John Fetterman beat Republican Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race.Nov. 9, 2022

