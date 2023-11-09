IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lawrence: DeSantis' calls to shoot smugglers is 'poison' to the body politic

msnbc

Lawrence: DeSantis' calls to shoot smugglers is 'poison' to the body politic

Lawrence O'Donnell discusses Ron DeSantis' calls to shoot and kill drug smugglers at the Southern border, calling the candidate's comments a "breathtaking insult to the intelligence of Republican voters and their human decency." Nov. 9, 2023

    Lawrence: DeSantis' calls to shoot smugglers is ‘poison’ to the body politic

