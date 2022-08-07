Latina trailblazers: We need to confront our political differences for democracy’s sake

Experts say the proliferation of Spanish-language conspiracy theories, misinformation, and disinformation is intensifying ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. It’s critical for Latino voters to get involved, understand the complexities of ballot box issues, and push through uncomfortable political conversations, Latina trailblazers say. “If Latinos and Latinas are not thinking about democracy…then our democracy’s in trouble,” journalist Maria Hinojosa adds.Aug. 7, 2022