  • Actress Rosie Perez looks back on iconic ‘Do the Right Thing’ role

  • Singer Gloria Estefan says she refused to ‘water down’ her sound early in her career

  • Actress Gina Torres: ‘There was no place for me as a Latina’ in Hollywood

  • Latina activist: The vital first step to fixing our broken immigration system

    Latina trailblazers: We need to confront our political differences for democracy’s sake

msnbc

Latina trailblazers: We need to confront our political differences for democracy’s sake

Experts say the proliferation of Spanish-language conspiracy theories, misinformation, and disinformation is intensifying ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. It’s critical for Latino voters to get involved, understand the complexities of ballot box issues, and push through uncomfortable political conversations, Latina trailblazers say. “If Latinos and Latinas are not thinking about democracy…then our democracy’s in trouble,” journalist Maria Hinojosa adds.Aug. 7, 2022

    Latina trailblazers: We need to confront our political differences for democracy’s sake

