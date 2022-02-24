Kyiv resident says Ukrainians will fight Russian aggression

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kyiv resident says Ukrainians will fight Russian aggression02:17
Members of Congress respond to Russian attack on Ukraine02:58
Markets impacted by Russian military action in Ukraine05:17
‘We stand united’ European Union speaks out against Putin, vows assistance to Ukraine01:45
Bombing in Podolsk kills at least 6, wounds at least 703:38
Watch: Video shows tanks from Belarus crossing into Ukraine05:30
Ukraine declares martial law in response to Russia attack04:13
Biden to impose 'severe sanctions' on Russia at meeting with G7 leaders02:55
Listen: Sirens sound in Ukraine capital as Russia launches military action02:10
Biden, Zelenskyy speak after reports of Russia military operation in Ukraine03:15
People in Kyiv 'absolutely terrified' as Ukrainian capital appears under attack05:40
'This capitol is now under attack': New explosions heard in Kyiv05:47
They speak in Russian, they have family in Russia — and they'd fight and die for Ukraine03:53
'You declared war': Ukraine ambassador confronts Russia's representative at U.N.11:54
McFaul: Attacks on Kyiv may be 'turning point' for Putin's plan to rebuild Russian empire02:46
As people of Kyiv wake up to 'sound of booms' in distance, warning sirens in city quiet07:04
Biden condemns Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' on Ukraine01:28
Blasts heard in Ukrainian capital city Kyiv after Putin announces military operation02:20
'The people of Ukraine are counting on us' U.N. Security Council holds emergency meeting08:17
Russia expected to split Ukraine in initial military campaign07:38
Kyiv resident and journalist Volodymyr Yermolenko described hearing explosions in the capital and said Ukrainians will fight Russian aggression. Feb. 24, 2022
