    Kirby addresses drone attack that left 3 U.S. soldiers dead in Jordan

msnbc

Kirby addresses drone attack that left 3 U.S. soldiers dead in Jordan

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that the U.S. would respond “appropriately” but does not look to escalate a wider conflict after three U.S. troops were killed in a drone attack in Jordan. The attack was carried out by Iran-backed militant groups.Jan. 29, 2024

    Kirby addresses drone attack that left 3 U.S. soldiers dead in Jordan

