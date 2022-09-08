- Now Playing
King Charles III: The death of Her Majesty The Queen 'is a moment of the greatest sadness'01:38
- UP NEXT
U.K. prime minister: 'Queen Elizabeth was the rock on which modern Britain was built'02:59
Brits feel 'personal loss' after death of Queen Elizabeth II, royal commentator says02:24
'A force of nature': Looking back at Queen Elizabeth II ruling through major economic challenges04:42
Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 9605:50
Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 9605:50
Prince William arrives at Balmoral as Queen Elizabeth remains under ‘medical supervision’02:02
Katty Kay: Queen Elizabeth has held the monarchy immaculately05:30
Queen Elizabeth waves to crowd from Buckingham Palace02:03
Queen Elizabeth II marks 70-year reign, skips jubilee events due to minor health issues02:12
Why Queen Elizabeth II is unlikely to appear at remaining Jubilee events01:50
Katty Kay: A chance for British public to say 'Thank You' for 70 years of duty performed07:20
Queen Elizabeth II appears on Buckingham Palace balcony for Platinum Jubilee01:32
Queen Elizabeth gathers with family on Buckingham Palace balcony01:53
Platinum Jubilee begins with parade in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II07:13
U.K. prepares to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee05:47
Jamaicans fight for reparations07:40
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid, experiencing ‘mild cold-like symptoms’02:08
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid00:43
The significance of Queen Elizabeth naming Camilla ‘queen consort’04:25
- Now Playing
King Charles III: The death of Her Majesty The Queen 'is a moment of the greatest sadness'01:38
- UP NEXT
U.K. prime minister: 'Queen Elizabeth was the rock on which modern Britain was built'02:59
Brits feel 'personal loss' after death of Queen Elizabeth II, royal commentator says02:24
'A force of nature': Looking back at Queen Elizabeth II ruling through major economic challenges04:42
Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 9605:50
Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 9605:50
Play All