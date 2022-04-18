IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kimberly Guilfoyle meeting with Jan. 6 committee

01:43

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former advisor to former President Trump and fiancé of Donald Trump Jr., is meeting with the January 6 select committee for their investigation into the Capitol riot. NBC's Sahil Kapur has details.April 18, 2022

