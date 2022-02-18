Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years for Daunte Wright killing
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter is given a two-year sentence for killing Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year. Wright will serve 16 months in prison and the remainder of her sentence on supervised release.Feb. 18, 2022
