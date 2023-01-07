IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: KEVIN MCCARTHY ELECTED HOUSE SPEAKER ON 15TH BALLOT 

  • UP NEXT

    Rogers restrained from going after Gaetz on House floor

    01:14

  • Kevin McCarthy after dayslong speaker standoff: 'I'll have the votes'

    01:58

  • House adjourns until Friday night after McCarthy flips 14 votes

    02:59

  • How the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and investigation could impact President Biden’s legacy

    04:03

  • House enters fourth day of voting amid speaker standoff

    05:04

  • Kevin McCarthy’s Speaker bid falls short for a third day

    01:44

  • McCarthy appears to lose eighth vote for speaker

    02:04

  • Michael Fanone calls on House Republican leadership to 'condemn political violence'

    01:21

  • Jeffries urges House Republicans to 'stop the backstabbing'

    01:30

  • Biden, McConnell tout infrastructure bill during bipartisan visit to Kentucky

    04:13

  • House to convene for 7th vote for speaker amid Republican stalemate

    04:54

  • Kevin McCarthy’s Speaker bid blocked for sixth time

    02:27

  • Biden on House speaker votes: 'A little embarrassing it's taking so long'

    00:45

  • Can Kevin McCarthy secure votes to become speaker of the House?

    04:28

  • House of Representatives fails to elect new Speaker for first time in 100 years

    02:07

  • McCarthy appears to fail first vote to be elected House speaker

    03:42

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy facing challenges securing votes to become speaker of the House

    03:36

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy bid for House Speaker in jeopardy

    01:37

  • Officials ask House Ethics Committee to investigate George Santos

    00:28

  • Biden signs $1.7 trillion government spending package into law

    00:29

Kevin McCarthy swears in 118th Congress

01:05

Newly elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy swears in the 118th Congress.Jan. 7, 2023

