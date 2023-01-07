IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: KEVIN MCCARTHY ELECTED HOUSE SPEAKER ON 15TH BALLOT 

  • Kevin McCarthy swears in 118th Congress

    McCarthy makes first speech as House speaker: One thing is clear, I never give up

    Jeffries thanks Pelosi before handing gavel to McCarthy

  • Principles, dignity no obstacles to McCarthy's ambition

  • Kevin McCarthy wins House speakership on 15th ballot

  • Cheers as McCarthy wins speaker on 15th vote

  • Speaker chaos allows C-SPAN a moment to shine

  • Scuffle breaks out as McCarthy appears to lose 14th speakership vote

  • Rep. Dean calls out Kevin McCarthy for not joining Jan. 6 commemoration on Capitol steps

  • Lucas Kunce challenges Hawley for Senate seat on Jan. 6, day 'he proved what a coward he was'

  • Biden pays tribute to Jan. 6 heroism on anniversary

  • GOP restarts negotiations, House speaker votes return Friday night

  • Brendan Buck: Maintaining speaker vote attendance 'difficult' and ‘could have a meaningful impact’

  • At least 14 House GOP flip to support McCarthy in twelfth speaker vote

  • McCarthy predicts 'improvement in the vote' as he enters House chamber

  • Do they know people are watching? McCarthy gives away his dignity in speakership quest

  • Former GOP Rep. Rooney: I told Nancy Pelosi if we had you we would do a lot better

  • McCarthy loses 11th House Speaker vote

  • Yamiche Alcindor: ‘At the heart’ of speaker deadlock, Never Kevins ‘just don’t trust Kevin McCarthy’

  • House Republican gets Democrat cheers backing Black speaker

McCarthy makes first speech as House speaker: One thing is clear, I never give up

Kevin McCarthy promised to address the national debt, explore plans to "secure our southern boarder" and open the chambers to all Americans in his first speech as Speaker of the House, saying, "Our system is built on checks and balances and it's time for us to be a check on the president's policies."Jan. 7, 2023

