Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks on love of country and Constitution after nomination to Supreme Court

Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks on love of country and Constitution after nomination to Supreme Court06:57
Biden formally nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court12:09
Biden intends to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court01:33
Biden expected to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court00:49
NBC News: Biden has picked Supreme Court nominee02:12
Top priorities for Biden as he narrows in on Supreme Court pick04:31
Supreme Court rejects Trump appeal to block documents from Jan. 6 committee00:34
Supreme Court to decide whether some businesses can refuse to serve gay customers01:54
Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Ketanji Brown Jackson05:40
Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Michelle Childs06:25
Biden Supreme Court short list down to three candidates: NBC News00:55
Oklahoma considers abortion database07:46
Biden’s SCOTUS shortlist08:27
Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Leondra Kruger06:38
Activists on Supreme Court declare open season on voting rights of people of color experts say11:22
Supreme Court guts yet another provision of the Voting Rights Act06:44
Supreme Court conservatives help Alabama GOP keep biased map for next election06:05
Chris Hayes rips Neil Gorsuch for private speech at conservative event04:01
A history lesson for the Senators troubled by the Biden SCOTUS vow08:28
Biden strikes a nerve with SCOTUS promise07:40
Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks on love of country and Constitution after nomination to Supreme Court06:57
After President Biden announced her nomination to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson thanked her family and legal role models.Feb. 25, 2022
