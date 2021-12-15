IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kentucky organizer says recovery effort ‘just happened’ when people started donating, calling

02:36

Sandra Delk, who is leading the tornado recovery center at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairground, tells NBC News’ Dasha Burns that “people just started bringing donations, they started calling … from all over the country.”Dec. 15, 2021

