Kentucky governor: 'Miracle' more people weren't killed in candle factory destruction
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that the owners of the candle factory in Mayfield believe that all the remaining workers are now accounted for. Beshear called it "a miracle" that only 8 people were killed at the factory during the deadly tornadoes that ripped through six states.Dec. 14, 2021
