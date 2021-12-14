IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Kentucky governor: 'Miracle' more people weren't killed in candle factory destruction

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    110 years: Truck driver to spend life in prison for deadly 2019 crash

    01:53

  • Chicago City Council set to approve $2.9 million settlement in police raid that targeted wrong home

    01:30

  • Remains found in search for Taylor Pomaski, missing girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware

    01:08

  • Amazon warehouse worker mourns coworkers killed by tornado

    00:39

  • Kentucky family photo found over 100 miles away after tornado

    02:21

  • Oxford school district facing $100 million lawsuit over school shooting

    02:12

  • South Dakota teacher ‘Dash for Cash’ fundraiser draws criticism

    01:59

  • U.S. surpasses 800,000 Covid deaths

    01:35

  • Search for survivors underway after deadly tornado outbreak

    03:23

  • Factory workers say they were told to continue working hours before tornado disaster

    02:36

  • Small Kentucky town reeling after 11 killed in tornado disaster

    02:21

  • Family mourns son who helped Amazon coworkers to safety ahead of deadly tornado

    01:32

  • Man rescued by neighbor after Kentucky tornado destruction

    01:26

  • Volunteers rush to help neighbors in need after tornado disaster

    01:31

  • Paddleboarders spot giant ocean sunfish off California coast

    00:49

  • Survivors of deadly tornadoes describe the moment the storm hit their homes

    01:24

  • Sex abuse survivors reach $380M deal in Larry Nassar case

    00:27

  • Kentucky factory workers say they were threatened with firing if they left before tornado

    03:22

  • Derek Chauvin will change not guilty plea on charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights

    01:11

msnbc

Kentucky governor: 'Miracle' more people weren't killed in candle factory destruction

01:46

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that the owners of the candle factory in Mayfield believe that all the remaining workers are now accounted for. Beshear called it "a miracle" that only 8 people were killed at the factory during the deadly tornadoes that ripped through six states.Dec. 14, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Kentucky governor: 'Miracle' more people weren't killed in candle factory destruction

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    110 years: Truck driver to spend life in prison for deadly 2019 crash

    01:53

  • Chicago City Council set to approve $2.9 million settlement in police raid that targeted wrong home

    01:30

  • Remains found in search for Taylor Pomaski, missing girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware

    01:08

  • Amazon warehouse worker mourns coworkers killed by tornado

    00:39

  • Kentucky family photo found over 100 miles away after tornado

    02:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All