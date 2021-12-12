Kentucky governor calls tornadoes ‘most devastating’ event in state’s history
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called the tornadoes that ripped across the Midwest the “most devastating” in the state’s history. The governor described the damage and thanked first responders for their efforts. Beshear said, “There is no lens big enough to show you the extent of the damage” in Kentucky.Dec. 12, 2021
