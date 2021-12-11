Kentucky Gov. Beshear fears tornado death toll may exceed 100 people

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kentucky Gov. Beshear fears tornado death toll may exceed 100 people02:24
Kentucky declares state of emergency after major tornadoes06:00
'We are trapped': Kentucky candle factory employee calls for help after deadly tornado strike01:35
Deadly overnight tornadoes leave devastating damage, dozens feared dead in Kentucky05:28
Election worker received threats, had to change appearance after being falsely accused by Trump of rigging votes10:36
Andrew Zimmern: We have enough food to reach people and desperately need Congress to take notice08:26
Tim O’Brien: NY attorney general seeking Trump deposition signals investigation’s end is near08:03
The Atlantic tackles the fake child-trafficking epidemic09:11
An estimated 4.2 million people quit their jobs in October04:15
Americans concerned over Covid, bills, inflation, new polling shows07:11
Exonerated after 43 years in jail despite his innocence, Kevin Strickland opens up to Joy Reid07:09
'America was completely unified': 80 years since attack on Pearl Harbor10:53
Former D.C. Guard official accuses Army generals of lying to Congress about Jan. 6 response10:14
Jussie Smollett takes stand in hate crime hoax trial02:38
Biden breaks down how Build Back Better Act will lower cost for families dealing with diabetes01:59
The true story of how one woman was radicalized07:06
'I can be here forever': Father of Parkland victim stands in front of White House, requests meeting with Biden03:41
New investigations into Michigan school shooting, more charges expected04:44
CNN terminates Chris Cuomo for aiding brother during sexual misconduct allegations00:32
Oakland County sheriff: Unknown why shooter's parents were 'hiding' in Detroit warehouse05:37
Kentucky Gov. Beshear fears tornado death toll may exceed 100 people02:24
During a press conference, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the death toll may end up exceeding 100 Kentuckians after "the most devastating tornado event in our state's history."Dec. 11, 2021
Kentucky Gov. Beshear fears tornado death toll may exceed 100 people02:24
Kentucky declares state of emergency after major tornadoes06:00
'We are trapped': Kentucky candle factory employee calls for help after deadly tornado strike01:35
Deadly overnight tornadoes leave devastating damage, dozens feared dead in Kentucky05:28
Election worker received threats, had to change appearance after being falsely accused by Trump of rigging votes10:36
Andrew Zimmern: We have enough food to reach people and desperately need Congress to take notice08:26