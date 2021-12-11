IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kentucky Gov. Beshear fears tornado death toll may exceed 100 people

    02:24

  • Kentucky declares state of emergency after major tornadoes

    06:00

  • 'We are trapped': Kentucky candle factory employee calls for help after deadly tornado strike

    01:35

  • Deadly overnight tornadoes leave devastating damage, dozens feared dead in Kentucky

    05:28

  • Election worker received threats, had to change appearance after being falsely accused by Trump of rigging votes

    10:36

  • Andrew Zimmern: We have enough food to reach people and desperately need Congress to take notice

    08:26

  • Tim O’Brien: NY attorney general seeking Trump deposition signals investigation’s end is near

    08:03

  • The Atlantic tackles the fake child-trafficking epidemic

    09:11

  • An estimated 4.2 million people quit their jobs in October

    04:15

  • Americans concerned over Covid, bills, inflation, new polling shows

    07:11

  • Exonerated after 43 years in jail despite his innocence, Kevin Strickland opens up to Joy Reid

    07:09

  • 'America was completely unified': 80 years since attack on Pearl Harbor

    10:53

  • Former D.C. Guard official accuses Army generals of lying to Congress about Jan. 6 response

    10:14

  • Jussie Smollett takes stand in hate crime hoax trial

    02:38

  • Biden breaks down how Build Back Better Act will lower cost for families dealing with diabetes

    01:59

  • The true story of how one woman was radicalized

    07:06

  • 'I can be here forever': Father of Parkland victim stands in front of White House, requests meeting with Biden

    03:41

  • New investigations into Michigan school shooting, more charges expected

    04:44

  • CNN terminates Chris Cuomo for aiding brother during sexual misconduct allegations

    00:32

  • Oakland County sheriff: Unknown why shooter's parents were 'hiding' in Detroit warehouse

    05:37

msnbc

Kentucky Gov. Beshear fears tornado death toll may exceed 100 people

02:24

During a press conference, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the death toll may end up exceeding 100 Kentuckians after "the most devastating tornado event in our state's history."Dec. 11, 2021

