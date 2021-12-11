Kentucky declares state of emergency after major tornadoes

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kentucky declares state of emergency after major tornadoes06:00
'We are trapped': Kentucky candle factory employee calls for help after deadly tornado strike01:35
Deadly overnight tornadoes leave devastating damage, dozens feared dead in Kentucky05:28
New York City at risk of severe thunderstorm, rain00:42
Much of Northeast under state of emergency as torrential rain, flooding plague area02:55
MSNBC’s Bill Karins praises Biden administration plans for battling climate crisis as 'aggressive, needed'01:57
Biden warns of climate change, requests additional $30B from Congress10:08
Climate scientist: 'We have to build better infrastructure' to control the storms04:33
Louisiana energy company to release estimated restoration times for customers05:58
At least 42 dead after Ida batters Northeast; Biden set to visit Louisiana on Friday06:26
FEMA preparing for power outage of 'several weeks' in Louisiana; hospitals prioritized04:27
NY Gov. Hochul pledges investments in infrastructure after historic flooding: ‘I don’t want this to happen again’04:39
14 dead in New York and New Jersey after Ida caused severe flooding and damage02:54
President Biden set to visit New Orlean to survey damage from Ida05:11
Ida triggers flash flooding across the Northeast07:02
'This is a long road ahead of us': Lack of electricity slows Hurricane Ida recovery02:54
California fires and Ida floods show a climate in crisis01:50
Doctor describes ongoing challenge in caring for sick individuals after Ida04:59
'Seek shelter in another state': Parts of Louisiana uninhabitable after Hurricane Ida09:39
Lt. Gen. Honoré on Hurricane Ida relief efforts05:37
Kentucky declares state of emergency after major tornadoes06:00
NBC's Bill Karins reports on Kentucky declaring a state of emergency after multiple tornadoes ripped through the state leaving devastating damage. Dec. 11, 2021
Kentucky declares state of emergency after major tornadoes06:00
'We are trapped': Kentucky candle factory employee calls for help after deadly tornado strike01:35
Deadly overnight tornadoes leave devastating damage, dozens feared dead in Kentucky05:28
New York City at risk of severe thunderstorm, rain00:42
Much of Northeast under state of emergency as torrential rain, flooding plague area02:55
MSNBC’s Bill Karins praises Biden administration plans for battling climate crisis as 'aggressive, needed'01:57