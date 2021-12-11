'We are trapped': Kentucky candle factory employee calls for help after deadly tornado strike

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'We are trapped': Kentucky candle factory employee calls for help after deadly tornado strike01:35
Deadly overnight tornadoes leave devastating damage, dozens feared dead in Kentucky05:28
Election worker received threats, had to change appearance after being falsely accused by Trump of rigging votes10:36
Andrew Zimmern: We have enough food to reach people and desperately need Congress to take notice08:26
Tim O’Brien: NY attorney general seeking Trump deposition signals investigation’s end is near08:03
The Atlantic tackles the fake child-trafficking epidemic09:11
An estimated 4.2 million people quit their jobs in October04:15
Americans concerned over Covid, bills, inflation, new polling shows07:11
Exonerated after 43 years in jail despite his innocence, Kevin Strickland opens up to Joy Reid07:09
'America was completely unified': 80 years since attack on Pearl Harbor10:53
Former D.C. Guard official accuses Army generals of lying to Congress about Jan. 6 response10:14
Jussie Smollett takes stand in hate crime hoax trial02:38
Biden breaks down how Build Back Better Act will lower cost for families dealing with diabetes01:59
The true story of how one woman was radicalized07:06
'I can be here forever': Father of Parkland victim stands in front of White House, requests meeting with Biden03:41
New investigations into Michigan school shooting, more charges expected04:44
CNN terminates Chris Cuomo for aiding brother during sexual misconduct allegations00:32
Oakland County sheriff: Unknown why shooter's parents were 'hiding' in Detroit warehouse05:37
Parents of alleged Michigan shooter plead not guilty to all charges04:13
Police: Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect in custody05:46
'We are trapped': Kentucky candle factory employee calls for help after deadly tornado strike01:35
An employee at a Kentucky candle factory in Mayfield made a distressed call for help after a tornado struck, and said "we are trapped, get us some help." Dec. 11, 2021
'We are trapped': Kentucky candle factory employee calls for help after deadly tornado strike01:35
Deadly overnight tornadoes leave devastating damage, dozens feared dead in Kentucky05:28
Election worker received threats, had to change appearance after being falsely accused by Trump of rigging votes10:36
Andrew Zimmern: We have enough food to reach people and desperately need Congress to take notice08:26
Tim O’Brien: NY attorney general seeking Trump deposition signals investigation’s end is near08:03
The Atlantic tackles the fake child-trafficking epidemic09:11