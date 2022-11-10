IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kari Lake leans into bogus fraud claims in Arizona; risks stoking extremist violence

06:23

Vaughn Hillyard, correspondent for NBC News, talks about the wild, baseless accusations Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake continues to make as votes are being counted in Arizona, casting baseless aspersions even on ostensible political allies and risking inciting violence from already radicalized extremist among her following. Nov. 10, 2022

