Kamala Harris reacts to Biden calling MAGA philosophy 'semi-fascism’

Tale of the Tape: Rick Scott tongue-tied on white nationalism07:58
Ad It Up! Breaking down the campaign ads making waves12:26
Should the Justice Department prosecute Trump?16:02
Tale of the Tape: Mike Pence on U.S. ‘moral decay’08:39
Ad It Up: GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens’ violent ad12:42
Tale of the Tape: Lindsey Graham on Ketanji Brown Jackson08:25
'They Said What' about Ginni Thomas’ text messages?!07:09
Thoughts from across the aisle on Ron DeSantis vs. Disney13:43
Tale of the Tape: Fmr. Sen. David Perdue touts Big Lie07:00
'They Said What' about the McCarthy Tapes?!09:24
'They Said What' about the leaked SCOTUS draft?!07:31
Can the left and right find common ground in a post-Roe America?18:06
Tale of the Tape: Newsom goes after fellow Dems07:19
Calls for assault weapons ban grow louder after Highland Park shooting15:10
Tale of the Tape: Joe Biden ‘we have to codify Roe v. Wade’06:34
Ad It Up: GOP Senate candidate takes blow torch to Biden’s Agenda10:21
Gov. Newsom rips into Greg Abbott, Ron DeSantis09:43
The impact of Trump’s legal drama on the midterms13:45
GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters does 180 on abortion stance15:04
Ad It Up: Snooki goes to bat for PA Senate Candidate09:25
