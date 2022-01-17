IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Kamala Harris calls on Senate to ‘do its job’ during MLK Day address

04:57

Vice president Kamala Harris delivered remarks commemorating Martin Luther King Day, where she says “our freedom to vote is under assault.” She calls on the Senate to “do its job” and pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act in order to secure the freedom to vote. Jan. 17, 2022

