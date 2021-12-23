IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Kim Potter, ex-Minnesota officer, found guilty of manslaughter in death of Daunte Wright

  • Now Playing

    Jury finds Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    New research adds to evidence that omicron is milder

    10:42

  • Writer Joan Didion dies at age 87

    01:10

  • Congresswoman carjacked in Philadelphia, 5 in custody

    03:09

  • Former WH advisor on Covid-19 reflects on what has changed in a year

    05:09

  • Why evangelicals need to admit failures and also hold onto hope

    10:17

  • De Blasio: We need to stay open and avoid shutdowns

    10:47

  • U.S. Surgeon General decries Fox News commentator urging conservatives to ‘ambush’ Dr. Fauci

    10:09

  • Legal expert says Trump lawsuit against New York attorney general will likely be thrown out

    07:48

  • Psaki slams Manchin on prior discussions about Build Back Better with president, staff

    02:02

  • Former Sen. Johnny Isakson dead at age 76

    00:36

  • Biden to address alarming rise in omicron variant cases Tuesday

    02:29

  • Actress who played Maria on Sesame Street ‘just can’t understand’ conservative backlash to first Asian-American muppet

    07:40

  • Trial breaks after Kim Potter cries watching bodycam evidence

    03:30

  • A look at the new class of U.S. attorneys

    06:47

  • 'He told me I shot him': Kim Potter grows emotional recalling moment she shot Daunte Wright

    03:33

  • How the Biden administration’s ‘test-to-stay’ policy aims to keep kids in school

    02:44

  • Schools on high alert after online trend encouraging violence

    01:45

  • Elon Musk, economic inequality and the growth of big tech

    11:50

  • Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd's federal civil rights

    03:58

msnbc

Jury finds Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter

01:35

A jury has found former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter for killing Daunte Wright in an incident during a traffic stop.Dec. 23, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Jury finds Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    New research adds to evidence that omicron is milder

    10:42

  • Writer Joan Didion dies at age 87

    01:10

  • Congresswoman carjacked in Philadelphia, 5 in custody

    03:09

  • Former WH advisor on Covid-19 reflects on what has changed in a year

    05:09

  • Why evangelicals need to admit failures and also hold onto hope

    10:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All