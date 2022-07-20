IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Judge orders Rudy Giuliani to testify in Georgia election interference case

A judge has ordered Rudy Giuliani to testify before a Georgia grand jury for their investigation into possible election interference by former President Trump and others. NBC's Blayne Alexander reports.July 20, 2022

