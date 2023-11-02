IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Donald Trump Jr. returns for second day of testimony in New York trial

    02:53

  • Speaker Johnson on Israel aid: 'We cannot waste any time'

    01:05

  • Santos, 'emblem of the chaos that is the Republican-led House,' allowed to stay and lie another day

    03:27

  • Bipartisan bill proposes kids-only court to help migrant children

    01:44

  • House to vote on proposal to expel Rep. George Santos

    03:35

  • GOP Rep. Ken Buck announces he will not run for re-election

    05:27

  • Senate confirms Jack Lew as U.S. ambassador to Israel

    02:39

  • Trial that could keep Trump off key state's 2024 ballot begins

    07:36

  • 'There's nothing Donald Trump fears more than a trial'

    01:15

  • Nicolle: Speaker Johnson 'a walking, talking, breathing, self-righteous laundry list of inconsistencies'

    12:07

  • Colorado secretary of state discusses Trump's 'deafening' silence on state lawsuit

    01:49

  • Harris addresses shootings in Maine: 'It does not have to be this way'

    01:11

  • Trump fined $10,000 for violating gag order

    01:50

  • Full remarks: Mike Johnson speaks after being elected House speaker

    18:17

  • Mike Johnson sworn in as House speaker

    00:53

  • New House Speaker Mike Johnson promises to pass bill to support Israel

    00:36

  • Aguilar nominates Jeffries for Democrats in next House speaker vote

    07:11

  • Stefanik nominates Rep. Mike Johnson for House speaker

    06:16

  • Biden meets with Australian prime minister at the White House

    05:48

  • Biden welcomes Australian prime minister to the White House

    04:42

msnbc

Judge Luttig discusses how 14th Amendment could disqualify Trump from the presidency

03:10

Retired federal judge J. Michael Luttig spoke to MSNBC's Jordan Rubin about how the 14th Amendment could possibly be used to disqualify former President Trump from holding higher office.Nov. 2, 2023

