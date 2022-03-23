Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson highlights Supreme Court’s role in protecting the right to vote
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson spoke about the importance of the Supreme Court’s role in protecting voting rights. "The Constitution makes clear that no one is to be discriminated against in terms of their exercise of voting and the Congress has used its constitutional authority to enact many statutes that are aimed at voting protection,” said Jackson. March 23, 2022
‘I’m not making comments about what schools can teach:’ Judge Jackson
