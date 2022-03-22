Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: Guantanamo Bay detainees were 'entitled to representation'
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was asked about her past representation of Guantanamo Bay detainees as a federal public defendant. The judge stood by her past actions and asserted that every defendant was "entitled to representation" under the Constitution.March 22, 2022
