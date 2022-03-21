IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers full opening statement

    12:20
  • UP NEXT

    Latvian member of parliament calls for 'permanent' U.S. troop presence in the Baltics

    05:39

  • GOP senator: Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘qualified’

    07:02

  • Durbin criticizes 'baseless charges' against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

    02:28

  • What to expect from first day of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings

    01:53

  • Now they don’t like Harvard? GOP blasted by civil rights lawyer in SCOTUS clash

    05:34

  • GOP fears losing SCOTUS clash to Biden, as judge Jackson rallies Dems

    05:50

  • U.S college student’s harrowing tale: Escaping Ukraine, leaving family behind

    05:14

  • House passes act banning discrimination against Black hairstyles

    01:26

  • Doctors without Borders emergency coordinator ‘worried’ situation in Mariupol ‘will be catastrophic’

    01:51

  • Kyiv mayor calls out Russian propaganda against Ukraine: 'Bull----'

    09:29

  • Bonnie Glaser: ‘China needs to think twice’ about undermining Russian sanctions

    02:22

  • Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

    02:36

  • War and lies: Trump Republicans confronted with past Putin praise on TV

    04:36

  • Blinken condemns Russian attacks: 'Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime'

    00:52

  • EU Ambassador: If Putin succeeds, ‘all the bullies around the world … will try to do the same’

    08:30

  • Full Warner: U.S. should 'bring all forms of pressure to bear,' sanction every member of Russian parliament

    07:11

  • Russians are ‘attacking on too many fronts’ and losses are growing

    03:33

  • Mobile cremation machine reports in Ukraine are ‘credible’ as Russian forces face losses

    01:32

  • Trump 'emboldened' Putin before this war: Ukraine Ambassador ousted by 45 on 'war criminal' Putin

    11:22

msnbc

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers full opening statement

12:20

Watch Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson deliver her full opening statement at her Supreme Court confirmation hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee.March 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers full opening statement

    12:20
  • UP NEXT

    Latvian member of parliament calls for 'permanent' U.S. troop presence in the Baltics

    05:39

  • GOP senator: Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘qualified’

    07:02

  • Durbin criticizes 'baseless charges' against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

    02:28

  • What to expect from first day of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings

    01:53

  • Now they don’t like Harvard? GOP blasted by civil rights lawyer in SCOTUS clash

    05:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All