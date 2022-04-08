Judge Jackson speaks after historic Supreme Court confirmation

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson spoke at the WHite House for an event celebrating her historic appointment to serve as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. She thanked President Biden and her family for their support through the process and reflected on her past.April 8, 2022

