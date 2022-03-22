IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Grassley asks if Judge Jackson would support televised Supreme Court hearings

    00:49

  • 'Nothing could be further from the truth': Jackson slams accusations on child porn case sentences

    06:04

  • Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: Guantanamo Bay detainees were 'entitled to representation'

    05:52
  • Now Playing

    Judge Jackson says she should not weigh in on 'political issues' such as court packing

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    'Historic': Dems Eye Victory As SCOTUS Hearings Begin for First Black Woman Nominee

    11:15

  • Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers full opening statement

    12:20

  • Latvian member of parliament calls for 'permanent' U.S. troop presence in the Baltics

    05:39

  • GOP senator: Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘qualified’

    07:02

  • Durbin criticizes 'baseless charges' against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

    02:28

  • What to expect from first day of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings

    01:53

  • Now they don’t like Harvard? GOP blasted by civil rights lawyer in SCOTUS clash

    05:34

  • GOP fears losing SCOTUS clash to Biden, as judge Jackson rallies Dems

    05:50

  • U.S college student’s harrowing tale: Escaping Ukraine, leaving family behind

    05:14

  • House passes act banning discrimination against Black hairstyles

    01:26

  • Doctors without Borders emergency coordinator ‘worried’ situation in Mariupol ‘will be catastrophic’

    01:51

  • Kyiv mayor calls out Russian propaganda against Ukraine: 'Bull----'

    09:29

  • Bonnie Glaser: ‘China needs to think twice’ about undermining Russian sanctions

    02:22

  • Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

    02:36

  • War and lies: Trump Republicans confronted with past Putin praise on TV

    04:36

  • Blinken condemns Russian attacks: 'Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime'

    00:52

msnbc

Judge Jackson says she should not weigh in on 'political issues' such as court packing

02:06

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was asked about how she would respond to questions about "court packing" during her nomination hearing, and she responded that she believed judges, especially nominees, should not weigh in on "political issues."March 22, 2022

  • Grassley asks if Judge Jackson would support televised Supreme Court hearings

    00:49

  • 'Nothing could be further from the truth': Jackson slams accusations on child porn case sentences

    06:04

  • Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: Guantanamo Bay detainees were 'entitled to representation'

    05:52
  • Now Playing

    Judge Jackson says she should not weigh in on 'political issues' such as court packing

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    'Historic': Dems Eye Victory As SCOTUS Hearings Begin for First Black Woman Nominee

    11:15

  • Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers full opening statement

    12:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All