Judge Jackson declines to give her opinion on packing the court
03:30
Share this -
copied
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., pressed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her views about expanding the number of justices in the Supreme Court. Jackson said she hears arguments from both sides and understands it to be a political issue but declined to give her opinion on the policy issue. March 23, 2022
‘Sickening’: Mystal on GOP ‘internal moral justifications’ for Jackson attacks
09:43
Now Playing
Judge Jackson declines to give her opinion on packing the court
03:30
UP NEXT
Blumenthal: Brown Jackson dealt with ‘distorting and distracting questions’ with grace
04:25
Historic SCOTUS hearing as GOP grudge match
09:58
Sen. Hirono notes GOP-supported federal judges who sentenced similarly to Jackson in child porn cases
05:57
Ted Cruz’s rhetorical 'hate crime': Obama vet condemns race questions for Judge Jackson