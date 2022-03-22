Judge Jackson declines to answer Sen. Cotton's policy questions
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson if there should be more or less police in America. Jackson replied “that is not something judges have control over” and declined to answer because it was a “policy question.” March 22, 2022
