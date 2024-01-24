Joy: Trump used New Hampshire victory speech to 'ritually humiliate' former rivals

Donald Trump’s New Hampshire victory speech event included Sen. Tim Scott “demeaning” Nikki Haley, and fellow former 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy “groveling” before the former president, our panel of MSNBC hosts say. “I think that he saw this night as a night to ritually humiliate people like Tim Scott,” Joy Reid says of Trump’s victory night.Jan. 24, 2024