  • Maddow on Trump-Biden rematch: Not very much democracy in election about saving democracy

    09:04

  • Kornacki: 'There is no modern precedent for what we're seeing'

    09:57

  • Exclusive: Biden thanks NH supporters, emphasizes stakes of 2024 election against Trump

    01:23

  • What went wrong for Nikki Haley? Steve Kornacki breaks down the numbers.

    06:40

  • 'Good night for Trump, not a great night for Trump': Trump results in NH underwhelm

    05:32
    Joy: Trump used New Hampshire victory speech to 'ritually humiliate' former rivals

    03:00
    Hayes: Trump's 'disgusting birtherism' against Haley perfectly distills GOP primary

    04:37

  • ‘He’s a constant liar’: Nancy Pelosi reacts to Trump confusing her with Nikki Haley

    10:51

  • See Maddow shred Trump with live fact-check of victory speech

    11:01

  • Maddow: 'No reason' for Haley to drop out unless defendant Trump is acquitted

    07:57

  • ‘It’s going to get really, really ugly’: Alex Wagner reacts to Nikki Haley's vow to stay in the race

    01:43

  • ‘This race is far from over!’: Defiant Nikki Haley vows to fight Trump ‘chaos’ in South Carolina

    11:45

  • Trump wins New Hampshire primary, cementing status as clear frontrunner, NBC News projects

    02:56

  • Biden wins New Hampshire’s Democratic primary as a write-in candidate, NBC News projects

    01:28

  • 'Not insubstantial’: Kornacki analyzes Haley’s target numbers in first results from New Hampshire

    04:01

  • Range of polling station services keeps voting convenient in New Hampshire

    05:15

  • 'Where can she win if she can't win in New Hampshire?': Kristen Welker on Nikki Haley's fate

    05:59

  • Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: Trump running on ‘a grievance battle,’ issues are ‘anathema’ to campaign

    06:46

  • Welker: Haley supporters ‘frustrated,’ ‘worry’ she ‘waited too late’ to kick into ‘high gear’ in NH

    04:44

  • 'I'm very confident,' Trump says at NH polling site

    04:49

Joy: Trump used New Hampshire victory speech to 'ritually humiliate' former rivals

03:00

Donald Trump’s New Hampshire victory speech event included Sen. Tim Scott “demeaning” Nikki Haley, and fellow former 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy “groveling” before the former president, our panel of MSNBC hosts say. “I think that he saw this night as a night to ritually humiliate people like Tim Scott,” Joy Reid says of Trump’s victory night.Jan. 24, 2024

    Joy: Trump used New Hampshire victory speech to 'ritually humiliate' former rivals

    03:00

