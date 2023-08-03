IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawrence: There is nothing Donald Trump respects. He tried to defraud a whole country.

  • Tim Heaphy: Jan. 6 committee's work was ‘foundation’ for Special Counsel

    Joy Reid: Trump's arraignment isn't solemn for me. What I feel is schadenfreude.

    Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: GOP needs to ‘decide that the Constitution’ plays ‘larger role than politics’

  • Ari Melber: Mark Meadows is ‘a key figure’’ in Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 legal case

  • Tim Miller: Republicans 'were saying the right things' after Jan 6, but now defense is ‘even worse’

  • Trump arrives in D.C. ahead of arraignment

  • Asa Hutchinson: ‘I hope’ GOP understands ‘Trump misled them from day one’

  • Michael Beschloss: Without seeing and hearing trial, Trump’s allies ‘will disseminate lie after lie’

  • Mike Pence could be ‘a very strong witness’ since ‘he is not known as a Trump hater’

  • Trump could say that Jack Smith made ‘key witnesses’ ‘unavailable’ to him by naming co-conspirators

  • Trump departs Newark Airport for arraignment in D.C.

  • Trump departs Bedminster to travel to D.C. for arraignment

  • Michigan AG: Trump ‘went to the lowest levels of government’ to reverse 2020 election results

  • Mike Pence delivers one of his strongest criticisms yet of Trump

  • Sen. Blumenthal: The indictment shows no one is above the law

  • Glenn Kirschner: Cameras in the courtroom should be a must

  • Bill Barr believes Jack Smith has 'a lot more to come'

  • Trump will be arraigned in DC federal court today; here's what to expect

Joy Reid: Trump's arraignment isn't solemn for me. What I feel is schadenfreude.

MSNBC's Joy Reid, Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow discuss their feelings about the latest indictment and arraignment of former President Donald Trump. "This is finally the first time I feel like Donald Trump is being treated like a normal American," Reid says. "I feel invigorated," Chris Hayes added. "Water is wet, gravity exists, 2+2=4, we saw him commit the crime." Aug. 3, 2023

